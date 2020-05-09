John B. Hawkins, Jr.
January 5, 1931 - May 5, 2020
Monroe, NY
John B. Hawkins, Jr. of Monroe, New York entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was 89 years old.
The son of the late John B. Hawkins, Sr. and Ann (Callahan) Hawkins, John was born on January 5, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. He attended Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn and was an Engineering graduate of St. John's University. In addition, John honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1959.
As a lifelong, devout Catholic, he was an active member of the St. Thomas of Canterbury parish in Cornwall, NY and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Anastasia Parish in Harriman, NY. Early in his career, Hawkins pursued Engineering until he decided that an insurance career would best suit his passion for people. To fulfill this desire, he owned and operated The Hawkins Insurance Agency in Monroe, New York. Hawkins' larger-than-life personality made him a beloved member of his community, and for many years, he was a proud parent of the Monroe Woodbury Athletic Booster Club.
John adored Ellen, his wife of 63 years, his eight children, sixteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. And they loved him dearly. He had a gift of making everyone feel welcome with his animated approach, big smile, and an even bigger laugh. At any given moment, he would express his favorite greeting, "Did I tell you that I love you today?" Hawkins enjoyed jazz music, dancing, reading, coffee, and fine cigars.
John is survived by his loving wife, Ellen J. Hawkins at home; his eight children: Ellen Buzzone (Natale) of Washingtonville, NY, Kathleen Harrington (Richard) of Nantucket, MA, John B. Hawkins, III of Nantucket, MA, Theresa Ryback (Ty) of Warwick, NY, Margaret DePaolo (Joseph) of Washingtonville, NY, Francis Hawkins (Kimberly Keene) of Troy, NY, Matthew Hawkins (Jeanette) of Falmouth, MA, and Andrew Hawkins (Alexandra) of Jacksonville, FL; 16 grandchildren: Michael Castellano, Christopher Castellano, Phil Buzzone Danielle Briard and Corinne Muffly, Devin Ryback, Madison Ryback
Joseph DePaolo, Michael DePaolo, Anastasia DePaolo, John Hawkins, Emily Hawkins, Julia Hawkins, Isabella Hawkins, Gavin Hawkins, and Lincoln Hawkins; and five great-grandchildren: Avery Briard, Garrett Briard, Tabitha Muffly, Brayden Muffly, and Enzo Buzzone.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), memorial services for John will be held at a later date. Please visit www.Quigleybros.com to share a memory or sign the guestbook.
On behalf of the family, thank you for your support and prayers during this difficult time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.