John Baglivi
June 3, 1937 - December 14, 2019
Fort Montgomery, NY
John Baglivi passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 82 years old. Son of the late Attilio and Stephanie Wascilcew Baglivi, he was born in New York, NY on June 3, 1937.
John was the Supervisor of the Maintenance Department for Rockland Community College. He was a 38 year member, past President, Treasurer, Chaplain, and Trustee of the Fort Montgomery Fire Department, as well as a 10 year member and past President of the Mid-Hudson Wood Carver Club, in Monroe, NY. John also served his beloved country in the Navy from 1955 to 1957.
Survivors include his two sons, John G. Baglivi of Fort Montgomery, NY, and Anthony S. Baglivi of Cornwall-on-Hudson. John Is also survived by his grandson, John Anthony Bagliv, He was predeceased by his wife, Rose M. Miraglia Baglivi on May 1,2017. He also leaves behind his three sisters, Paula Benanti of Freehold, NJ, Sandra Puccarelli, of Brooklyn, NY, and Maria Kresofsky, of Freehold, NJ.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY., followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main St., Highland Falls, NY, 10928. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fort Montgomery Fire Department, 865 Rte 9W, Fort Montgomery, NY 10922.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020