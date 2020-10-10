John Bishko
November 12, 1944 - October 8, 2020
Tuxedo, NY
John Bishko passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was 75 years old. Son of the late Michael and Mary Bishko, he was born November 12, 1944 in Tuxedo, NY. He proudly remained a life-long resident of Tuxedo maintaining and continuing the deep roots of the Bishko family who are one of the founding Tuxedo families of Slovakian dissent. John attended and graduated from Tuxedo High School where he was a star basketball player and where he met his beloved wife Marie who predeceased him in 2016. They were happily married and devoted to each other for 48 wonderful years. After graduation, John became a lineman with Local 1249 in Syracuse, New York where he rose through the ranks to become Business Manager. During his tenure at the helm of 1249, John was a tireless advocate for his union members. The greatest joy of his life was his family. He was a devoted husband and father - raising his three daughters and six grandchildren. John was a true "outdoorsman" and adventurer who loved hunting and fishing in the forests in and around Tuxedo where he was a lifelong member of the Tuxedo Fishing Club and the Tuxedo Sportsman Association. He also was a skilled golfer and an avid rider and collector of Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Survivors include his daughters: Sherry Bishko of Tuxedo Park, NY, Allison Cristiano of Valhalla, NY, Marie Bishko of New York, NY; his sister Barbara Dumovich of Monroe, NY, his brother-in-law, Fred Jones of Tuxedo, NY; his sister-in-law Helen Bishko of New Hampton, NY, his sons-in-law: Christopher Cummins, Dominick Cristiano and Nick Marsh; his grandchildren: John Cummins, Amanda Cummins, Dominick Cristiano, Lisa Cristiano, Lilah Marsh, and Nicholas Marsh.
There will be no visitation. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Tuxedo, NY. Interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Darlington, New Jersey.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tuxedo Fire Department, 2 Contractor's Road, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home. 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com