John "Sean" Brosnan
July 3, 1927 - April 16, 2019
Maybrook, NY
John Brosnan of Maybrook, NY passed away in Montgomery, NY on April 16, 2019. The son of the late Edmond and Hanoria Brosnan, he was born on July 3, 1927 in Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland. John was a Track Repairman for the MTA in NYC, NY for many years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart. John was a member of the American Legion and the Maybrook VFW. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Mary at home; son, John E. Brosnan (Karen) of Pearl River; daughters: Rosemarie Brosnan of Weymouth, MA, Anne V. Kelly (Dan) of Walden, Joan Madalone (Jay) of Rye, NY; sisters: Joan, Philomena and Sheila Edith of Ireland; grandchildren: Carly (Wayne), Danny, Chris (Dee), Sean (Christina), Matt (Janice), Jessica (Ben), Stephanie, Anthony and Alanna; nine great -grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Anne Brosnan, Kathleen Herson, Anne Sullivan and Eileen Mullarkey; several nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his brothers, Pat (Mamie), Frank (Bridie) and Brendan Brosnan; sisters, Bea (Christy), Kathleen (Eugene), Geraldine and Sister Mary.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th at Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 19th at Holy Name of Mary-Assumption Church, 211 Homestead Ave., Maybrook, NY 12543. Burial will be in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd. Goshen, NY 10924.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the loving care provided to our father at the Montgomery Nursing Home. We are forever grateful for your empathy and kindness to all of us.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019