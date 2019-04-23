|
|
John Butler
March 29, 1958 - April 20, 2019
Sayville, NY
John Butler, 61, died peacefully on Saturday, April 20th at Memorial Sloan Kettering surrounded by family after a 21-year battle with prostate cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Stacie; his five adoring children, Leigha, Timothy and wife Patrice, Matthew, Kaitlyn, and McKenna; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Jovian; and his siblings, Donald, Lucia and Zoraida.
As a boy, John earned accolades for his prowess in karate. As a young man, he worked as a bayman, catching clams in the Great South Bay to support his wife and young children. Eventually, he would put his sharp mind to work in the actuarial field.
Everyone who knew him knew that his life was lived for family. John enjoyed gardening, golfing, music, writing, skiing and nearly anything his kids could rope him into.
Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. this Friday at John Krtil Funeral Home at 1297 1st Avenue in New York, NY followed by a mass at nearby St. Catherine of Siena at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019