John "Johnnie" C. Martin
April 5, 1948 - June 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
John Christopher Martin, 71, a retired UPS driver, entered peacefully into rest Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The son of the late Thomas and Anna Mae (Grifferty) Martin, he was born in New York, NY on April 5, 1948.
John graduated in 1966 from St. Helena's High School in Bronx, NY and attended Bronx Community College in 1967. After College John joined the US Army, serving for 2 years in Kaiserslautern, Germany. John was extremely proud of his service to our country, and loved sharing the fact he and his partner in life Marlene were married in Basel, Switzerland.
John was a simple man who loved life. He was a devoted NY Yankees fan, and when he was healthy, he enjoyed tennis, bowling and softball. He loved all animals especially our Norwegian Elkhounds, Bobby and Simon, and the cat Jade, who adopted us. When he was young you could always find him outdoors entertaining our sons and the neighborhood kids in a multitude of sports. Above all John was an incredible human being who was loved and admired not only by his family and friends, but by just about anyone who met him. Despite a stroke that left him with severe disabilities, he never complained and was an inspiration to all who knew him. His smile and laughter were contagious. To say that he will be dearly missed by his family and friends would be an understatement. We love you Dad! We love you Pop Pop! I love you Johnnie! Forever and Always.
In addition to his wife Marlene he is survived by his sons, Thomas (Renee) Martin of Auburndale, FL and John Daniel Martin of Newburgh; and grandchildren Justin and Trevor Martin. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Martin.
John's family would like to thank the staff of Wingate at Beacon for the professional and loving care they provided John since February, 2017.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John's memory may be made to one's local veterans' group.
A Celebration of John's life will be held Friday, June 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 26 to June 27, 2019