1/
John C. Pagano
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Pagano
July 19, 1938 - September 29, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
John C. Pagano, a Bus Monitor for Bernie Bus Company and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home. He was 82.
The son of the late Phillip Pagano and Helen Snedka Pagano, he was born on July 19, 1938 in New York City. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, John served his country from 1959-1963. John was a lover of sports and very active in Athletics. He played softball, and was a Umpire for the Pine Bush Sr. and Jr. Leagues for many years. John was also a devoted Detroit Tigers fan.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Arlene at home; two children: Regina Boniface and her husband, Joseph of Pine Bush and John D. Pagano of Virginia; five grandchildren: Nicole Boniface, Michael Onesty, Joey Boniface Jr., Sara Onesty, Cora Pagano and Kortney Stevens; one great-grandchild, William Michael Dean Onesty; brothers: Phillip Pagano and Charles Pagano; sisters: Dot Bavard and Ruth Knapp. John is further survived by his nieces and nephews and predeceased by his sister, Shirley.
Friends and family may gather in Celebration of John's life from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. A Memorial prayer service will begin at 3 p.m. with Fr. Rodrigo officiating. Military honors and the folding of the U.S. Flag in presentation will follow immediately after the service. Cremation was private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved