John C. Pagano
July 19, 1938 - September 29, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
John C. Pagano, a Bus Monitor for Bernie Bus Company and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home. He was 82.
The son of the late Phillip Pagano and Helen Snedka Pagano, he was born on July 19, 1938 in New York City. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, John served his country from 1959-1963. John was a lover of sports and very active in Athletics. He played softball, and was a Umpire for the Pine Bush Sr. and Jr. Leagues for many years. John was also a devoted Detroit Tigers fan.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Arlene at home; two children: Regina Boniface and her husband, Joseph of Pine Bush and John D. Pagano of Virginia; five grandchildren: Nicole Boniface, Michael Onesty, Joey Boniface Jr., Sara Onesty, Cora Pagano and Kortney Stevens; one great-grandchild, William Michael Dean Onesty; brothers: Phillip Pagano and Charles Pagano; sisters: Dot Bavard and Ruth Knapp. John is further survived by his nieces and nephews and predeceased by his sister, Shirley.
Friends and family may gather in Celebration of John's life from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. A Memorial prayer service will begin at 3 p.m. with Fr. Rodrigo officiating. Military honors and the folding of the U.S. Flag in presentation will follow immediately after the service. Cremation was private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
