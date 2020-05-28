John Cameron Gain II
John Cameron Gain II
September 7, 1939 - May 21, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
John C. Gain II passed away on May 21, 2020 after a short bout with cancer. He was 80 years old. He was born September 7, 1939 in Glendale, CA to Cameron E. Gain and Virginia Lu Felton Gain.
John lived in Burbank for seven years then moved to Jeffersonville. He was married to Pearl L. Tibbetts in 1960.
His accomplishments include:
• Served in the Coast Guard for four years between 1958 and 1962. • Past Master of Callicoon Masonic Lodge #521. • Present member of Liberty Masonic Lodge #521. • Member of First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville (Elder and Cemetery committee). • Past Scoutmaster BSA Troop #106 for 14 years. • Current Chairman District Eagle Board BSA. • Served on the staff of New York Leadership Training BSA 2009-2019. • Involved in Boy Scouting over 38 years. • Served on JYCS School Board. • Currently serving on Town of Delaware Board as Councilman. • Retired from Catskill Regional Medical Center; currently working in the laboratory part-time; total over 57 years.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pearl L. Tibbetts Gain; daughter, Cynthia P. Ward, "Cindi" of Enola, PA; son and daughter-in-law, John C. Gain III and Suzanne of Groton, NY; brother, Ronald Gain (Leandra) of Fort Myers, FL; brother, Thomas Gain (Sandra) of Kenoza Lake, NY; sister, Alice Gain Diehl (Peter) of Callicoon, NY; grandchildren, Nikole Quanz (Michael), Brett Ward and Jordan Gain (Britt); great-grandchildren, Kinsly and Archer; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville, P O Box 685, Jeffersonville, NY 12748.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
5068 Route 52
Jeffersonville, NY 12748
(845) 482-4280
