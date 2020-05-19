John Carmine Ciardullo
February 21, 1933 - May 15, 2020
Walden, NY
John Carmine Ciardullo of Walden, NY was the founder of Ciardullo Printing est. 1975 and a longtime resident of the area passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. He was 87.
The son of the late John and Agostina Ciardullo, he was born February 21, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY.
He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and fought in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill.
He was the Past Commander of the American Legion Post in Brooklyn and was active in CYO programs in Brooklyn and Walden. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime parishioner at Most Precious Blood Church. He was a member and Past President of Walden Rotary, and a member of Osiris Country Club.
His true passion was in helping youth sports programs throughout the area. He was President, Coach and most dear to him Umpire in Chief. All of this leading to his crowning achievement to umpire in the Little League World Series 1982 in Williamsport, PA. He received the Walden Youth Service Award and Dewitt Clinton Masonic Award for Community Service for his many selfless acts to make this community a better place.
Survivors include his wife Clare of 63 years, son, Michael and Darlene of Walden, daughter, Catherine and Stan Hewitt of Coxsackie, NY, son, Douglas and Brigitte of Dover Plains, NY, son, Richard and Maryann of Lords Valley, PA and son, John Peter and Eileen of Palmyra, PA.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anthony Ciardullo of New Windsor, Michael and Karen Ciardullo of Montgomery, Vincent and Jamie Ciardullo of Hermosa Beach, CA, David and Amanda Schoonmaker of Atlanta, GA, Rochelle Ciardullo of Walden, Desirae Ciardullo of Walden, John Hewitt, Stephanie and Dominick Leo all of Coxsackie NY, Gina Ciardullo of Dover Plains, NY, Renee Ciardullo of Haggerstown, MD, Andrew Ciardullo of Hershey, PA, Kasey Johnson, Simon Altizio, Roman Ciardullo, Waverly Ciardullo, Willow Ciardullo all of Lords Valley PA. and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brothers, Carmine and Richard of Florida, Robert and Rosemary of Brooklyn, NY. Along with many nieces and nephews..
He was predeceased by his parents.
Due to the Covid 19 crisis the Family asked that donations be made out to THE VILLAGE OF WALDEN YOUTH ACTIVITES PROGRAM IN THE NAME OF JOHN CIARDULLO, 1 Municipal Square, Walden, NY 12586. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Home.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
