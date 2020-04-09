|
|
John Carroll LeGrand
June 17, 1947 - April 7, 2020
Maybrook, NY
John Carroll LeGrand, longtime resident of Maybrook, passed away at Orange Regional Medical Center on April 7, 2020. He was 72. John was born to the late Carroll and Catherine Skully LeGrand on June 17, 1947. He was born in Goshen, NY. John was a chemical operator for Nepera Chemical in Monroe-Woodbury for many years. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife, Pamela Ann at home; son, Dana and wife, Alice of Boston, MA; daughters, Leanora LeGrand of New Hampshire, Reonda LeGrand and husband, Edward Lampack of Maybrook, Meranda Palmer and husband, Jeff of Wallkill; sister, Marjorie Ruckert and husband, Francis of Florida; grandchildren: Ethan, Aiden, Ryan, Kodie and Brayden.
Graveside Services for John will be held privately at the St, Mary's Cemetery Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to the Walden Human Society, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. (845) 778-3811. Gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020