Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for John LeGrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Carroll LeGrand


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Carroll LeGrand Obituary
John Carroll LeGrand
June 17, 1947 - April 7, 2020
Maybrook, NY
John Carroll LeGrand, longtime resident of Maybrook, passed away at Orange Regional Medical Center on April 7, 2020. He was 72. John was born to the late Carroll and Catherine Skully LeGrand on June 17, 1947. He was born in Goshen, NY. John was a chemical operator for Nepera Chemical in Monroe-Woodbury for many years. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife, Pamela Ann at home; son, Dana and wife, Alice of Boston, MA; daughters, Leanora LeGrand of New Hampshire, Reonda LeGrand and husband, Edward Lampack of Maybrook, Meranda Palmer and husband, Jeff of Wallkill; sister, Marjorie Ruckert and husband, Francis of Florida; grandchildren: Ethan, Aiden, Ryan, Kodie and Brayden.
Graveside Services for John will be held privately at the St, Mary's Cemetery Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to the Walden Human Society, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. (845) 778-3811. Gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -