John Cho-Bok Hanson
June 10, 1975 - June 6, 2020
Otisville, NY
Jon Cho-Bok Hanson was 44 years young when he passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Growing up, Jon was a role model and a shining star to his siblings as well as his friends. He was a kind, funny, and radiating person that others looked up to. He was a loving Father, Partner, Son, Brother, and friend to many. Jon lived his life full of passion, humor, and love. His brilliantly creative soul and his incredible artistic talent is what made it possible for him to leave his lasting mark on everyone that he knew, not only in their hearts, but on their skin. A piece of Jon lives on with everyone who bears the mark of his talent.
Jon is survived by his loving girlfriend, Erica Cherry; and their two beautiful children, Knox and Raeden Hanson; his mother and step father, Debbie Hanson and Robert Earl; his sister, Tonya Oberg, brother in law, Jared Oberg, his niece, Kiera Oberg; his brother, Craig Hanson; his sister, Sara Hanson; and his father, Daniel Cho.
Funeral services will be held at Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940 on Friday June 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. There will be a webcast at www.applebee-mcphillips.com/obituaries-Jon-Cho-Bok-Hanson. In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, physical attendance will be limited. Cremation will be private.
To view an online video tribute, post a condolence or view the webcast service, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.