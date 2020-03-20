|
John Christopher Crowfoot "Chris"
July 9, 1941 - March 17, 2020
Fort Lonesome, FL - Formerly of Sundown, NY
John Christopher Crowfoot "Chris" of Fort Lonesome, FL, formerly of Sundown, NY, a retired master auto technician, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Brandon Regional Medical Center. He was 78.
The son of the late John Willie and Eleanor Francis Reid, he was born July 9, 1941 in Bridgeport, CT.
Chris was a Boy Scout, an Army Veteran; a member of the Auxiliary Police of Audubon NJ; and a Little League Coach for many years in both NJ and NY. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center and he was supervisor for the Town of Denning as well as board member for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Crowfoot, at home; his children, Dawn Lieberman (Gina Schiaffo), Dan Crowfoot (Rebeca), Christy Bernstein (Lenny), foster daughter, Rose Paradies; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Crowfoot; sister, Elizabeth Crowfoot; his grandchildren: Anthony, Jessica, Joshua, Stephanie, Jordan, Alexandria, John Christopher, Thomas, John Isaac, Catherine and John Willie; step grandchildren, John Houghton and James, and nine great-grandchildren.
Chris was predeceased by his oldest son, John Willie Crowfoot II; his foster daughter, Diana Sambor; and his beloved grandson, Michael Lieberman; and one sister, Eleanor Jensen.
Due to restrictions at this time, we will be holding a Celebration of his life at a later date.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the Plainville United Methodist Cemetery, Franklinville, NJ.
Memorial contributions in Chris's name may be made to the Wonder Tribute, 1210 Del Webb West, Sun City Center, FL 33573. This was Chris's favorite program; he would sponsor kids each year to go camp through his Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020