John D. Eylers
March 11, 1938 - September 30, 2019
Westbrookville, NY
John D. Eylers of Westbrookville, NY and a longtime resident of the area died September 30, 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY. He was 81.
He was born March 11, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. John married Antje Unger 57 years ago on April 5, 1962 in Brooklyn, NY. He worked for the NYS Dept. of Corrections at Eastern Correctional Facility in Napanoch, NY.
John was a member of Roosa - Fleming V.F.W. Post No. 161 Port Jervis & Orange County Shields and the Fraternal Order of Police. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and in the U.S. Army serving in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
A family statement read: "He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He is affectionately known as Opa.
Surviving are his wife: Antje Eylers, at home; his son: Eric Eylers, at home; two daughters: Barbara Mariner and husband, Kenny of Bloomingburg, NY and Karen Wells and her husband, Jim of Westbrookville, NY; sister: Adele Sidebottom and her husband, Phil of England; two granddaughters: Meghan Walters and Ashely Wells; also several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, Peter Eylers.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4th and also from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, October 5th the funeral home with Pastor Jose Rodriguez of the Goodwill Church in Port Jervis officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Westbrookville Cemetery, Westbrookville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11, 2019