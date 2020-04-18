|
|
John D. Fedor
April 4, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
On April 4, 2020, John D. Fedor, 73, passed on to eternal life. He was at the Highland Rehabilitation Center in Middletown, NY. John was happily married to his wife of 49 years, Joan. Born in Utica, NY, John was the son of John W. Fedor and Adeline Fedor. He graduated from SUNY New Paltz with a Master's Degree in Science. John was a retired member of the J.S. Burke faculty where he taught biology and physical science for 41 years. In 2005, he was inducted into the J.S. Burke Hall of Fame, and received the Distinguished Faculty Award.
John was an active congregant of St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown. He enjoyed many hobbies in his free time, including playing golf, chess, and strategy games, as well as watching his favorite sports teams on TV, the Green Bay Packers, and the San Francisco Giants. John attained the high chess rating of Expert. He enjoyed being a chess coach and was one of the founding members of the Mid-Hudson Scholastic Chess League. He also served as president of the Lay Faculty Association for many years.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joan Fedor; his daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Nicholas Longo; his son, Joseph Fedor and his girlfriend, Lyn Abrams; his seven grandchildren: Cam, Caden, Nathaniel, Taylor, Lia, Vanessa, and Caleb; his sister, Mary and her husband, Evan Matthews; his youngest sister, Jeanne and her husband, David Poczatek; his sister-in-law, Janet Vokoun, and his numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for John will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown, NY, or .
Funeral arrangements and cremation care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020