On April 4, 2020, John D. Fedor, 73, passed on to eternal life. He was at the Highland Rehabilitation Center in Middletown, NY. John was happily married to his wife of 49 years,Joan. Born in Utica, NY, John was the son of John W. Fedor and Adeline Fedor. He graduated from SUNY New Paltz with a Master's Degree in Science. John was a retired member of the J.S. Burke faculty where he taught biology and physical science for 41 years. In 2005, he was inducted into the J.S. Burke Hall of Fame, and received the Distinguished Faculty Award.
John was an active congregant of St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown. He enjoyed many hobbies in his free time, including playing golf, chess, and strategy games, as well as watching his favorite sports teams on TV, the Green Bay Packers, and the San Francisco Giants. John attained the high chess rating of Expert. He enjoyed being a chess coach and was one of the founding members of the Mid-Hudson Scholastic Chess League. He also served as president of the Lay Faculty Association for many years.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joan Fedor; his daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Nicholas Longo; his son, Joseph Fedor and his girlfriend, Lyn Abrams; his seven grandchildren: Cam, Caden, Nathaniel, Taylor, Lia, Vanessa, and Caleb; his sister, Mary and her husband, Evan Matthews; his youngest sister, Jeanne and her husband, David Poczatek; his sister-in-law, Janet Vokoun; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation for John will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18 at St John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Rd., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church. Due to NYS occupancy restrictions please be advised a wait time may be necessary. Masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed at all time.
To honor John we would like attendees to dress in something that reflects his many interests such as a golf shirt, shirt and tie, San Francisco Giants shirt, Green Bay Packers shirt, a plaid shirt, chess or Star Trek themed clothes, or wear his favorite color green.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown, NY, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
