|
|
John D. Guilfoyle
December 29, 1922 - July 5, 2019
Middletown, NY
Another World War II hero has been called to his heavenly medal.
John D. Guilfoyle, a longtime resident of Middletown and decorated World War II Marine Veteran, passed away in his home on July 5, 2019 after a short illness. He was 96.
The son of the late John and Ellie Eisner Guilfoyle, he was born in Manhattan on December 29, 1922. He served in the United States Marine Corps for over 20 years, finishing his tour as a Marine Recruiter.
On June 25, 1950, John married the love of his life, Irene Lubkert, also a marine veteran, and together they raised two sons and celebrated 60 years of marriage before her death in 2011.
Our community was blessed with this couples dedication, compassion and support for all veterans.
John was nicknamed "Flag Man" for his efforts in placing flags on the graves of veterans, coordinating Flag Day events and his ever present concern for others. During his time in service he was awarded four Asiatic battle stars, was in the Pacific Invasion and served time in Bougainville Island and Iwo Jima.
He was awarded numerous medals and citations during his time in the Marines including the Presidential Unit Citation and World War II Victory medal.
John is survived by his sons, Kevin and his wife, Mary of New Bern, NC, and Richard and his wife, Denise of Wallkill, NY; his five grandchildren: Michael, Kristen, Matthew, Daniel and Gabrielle, and five great-grandchildren: Paige, Shane, Connor, Tyler and Emma. He is also survived by a sister, Miriam of Virginia Beach and many friends from the many organizations he supported in the American Legion 151, Greenville VFW 3175 , Marine Corps League, Pope John Paul XXIII K of C, Elks Lodge 1097, and the McQoids Engine Co. of which he was a 60 year member and past president, and faithful, longtime member of his church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Besides his wife Irene, John was predeceased by his brother, Frank.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday July 9 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 10 at Lady of Mt. Carmel with Fr. Paul DeNault, O. Carm officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at O.C. Veteran's Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 6 to July 7, 2019