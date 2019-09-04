|
|
John "Jack" Darcey
March 22, 1925 - September 3, 2019
Warwick, NY
John "Jack" Darcey of Warwick, NY, a native of Staten Island and a descendant of the Darcey Dairy Farm on Willowbrook, passed away on September 3, 2019. He was 94 years old.
John was born at St. Vincent's Hospital on March 22, 1925 to the late Gerald and Grace Gaffney Darcey. He was predeceased by his son, Philip (1974).
John graduated from St. Peter's Boys' High School and attended Wagner College. He was an original owner of the Joe-Jack's Tavern.
A decorated World War II Navy war veteran, Jack served on the USS Miami. He received six battle stars, which included raids on Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and Leyte Gulf. When World War II ended, Jack joined the NYC Police Department. After 3 years, he transferred to the NYC Fire Department. He was an original member of Rescue 5 in the 1950s. Jack retired as Lieutenant with Engine 163, Staten Island, in 1981 after a total of 32 years of service.
Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Eda (nee Aanonsen); son, Michael Darcey and his wife, Joyce; daughter, Trina Vladescu; six grandchildren: Jason Vladescu , Karina Vladescu and Derek Vladescu, Philip Darcey and his wife, Meghan, Alex Darcey and his wife, Christie, and Ryan Darcey and his wife, Beckah; nine great-grandchildren: Ava, Emily, Erin, Audrey, Gunner, Mariella, Jackson, Madison, and Lincoln Darcey.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019