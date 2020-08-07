1/1
John Darrell Stanton, Sr.
June 16, 1958 - August 3, 2020
Knightdale, NC
John Darrell Stanton, Sr., 62, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Wake Med. He was born June 16, 1958 on Monticello, New York to the late Albert George Stanton III and Nancy Johnson.
John retired with twenty-five years of service from the United States Army as a CW-4 Warrant Officer. Following retirement, he continued to work with the Federal Government as an Assistant Facilities Manager with USAJFK-SWCS at Fort Bragg. John loved serving his country and received numerous medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons for his faithful years of service.
John is survived by his wife, Leeanne Arnold Stanton; son, John Darrell Stanton, Jr. and wife, Dorothy of Knightdale; granddaughter, Taylor Anne Stanton of Knightdale; brother, Dale Stanton of New York; sister, Kim Stanton of Tennessee.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8 at Maplewood Cemetery, 1621 Duke University Road, Durham, NC 27701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duke Children's Hospital at www.gifts.duke.edu/dch
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
