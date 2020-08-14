John David Noriega

August 20, 1964 - August 3, 2020

Alexandria, Virginia

John David Noriega, former Middletown resident, passed away on August 3, 2020 from an accidental prescription combination while visiting relatives in Cleveland, Ohio. He was 55. He had suffered several auto/motorcycle accidents requiring extensive surgeries and pain management. He transitioned in his residences between Middletown and Alexandria, VA over the years but most recently spent 2020 in Los Angeles California.

He was the son of the late Orlando Noriega, Sr. of Middletown NY, and surviving mother, Isabel Gonzalez-Noriega of McLean Virginia, both parents originally from the island of Puerto Rico. John was very well liked and often brought a spirit to the room of positive energy and good will. He often would express, "I love my family!" Spending a short time in the military, he was a Navy Veteran and worked various jobs related to the restaurant food industry as a sales person. He enjoyed serving others with a genuine passion.

Seeking a new pathway, he decided to start training in college this Fall with a government grant and try his hand at acting in Hollywood. He loved the camera! Music, singing, dance and art have been the core passion of the Noriega family dating back to his father, and in the early years the Gonzalez grandparents; all of whom lived in Middletown. The creative process has continually been passed on. He is the Uncle to cast members on popular TV series, commercials, Emmy winning television shows and Oscar earned movies. In addition, his brother has worked with some of the most iconic entertainers in the music industry...John wanted to participate in the family business. He also had numerous talented nieces and nephews in Ohio from the Truitt family, as well as the DeGroat family.

The youngest of six siblings, John is predeceased by his father, Orlando Noriega Sr.and older brother, Orlando Noriega Jr. He is survived by his brothers: Roberto Noriega and wife, Tamaira of California, Richard Noriega of Florida, Margarita and husband, Joe DeCanto of PA and Rose Marie Truitt-Noriega of Middletown. Last but not least, his daughter Nicole and granddaughter, Macaylah of Virginia, whom he loved dearly and was looking forward to reuniting within the days ahead.

In consideration of COVID-19 Social Distancing - The family chose private services. Special thanks go to Sloan & Co. Bican Bros.Cleveland Ohio for compassion and patience. Memorial service arrangements for family and friends are pending in the coming weeks in Middletown, NY. Tributes & Inquiries: NoriegaObituary@MCEGPro.com (auto reply)



