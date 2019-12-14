|
John Dewey Mitchell
February 28, 1930 - December 13, 2019
Middletown, NY
John Dewey Mitchell, a longtime resident of the area, died at Valley View Nursing Home after a long illness on December 13, 2019 with his family and dedicated staff caring for him. He was 89.
He was one of three children born in the Bronx to Walter and Catherine Sharkey Mitchell on February 28, 1930.
John served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and on February 25, 1962 he married the love of his life, Mary Driscoll and together they raised six children. They celebrated 48 years of marriage before her death on January 14, 2011. John was a lifetime member of the Circleville Fire Department, a family man who has left us memories of vacations in Glenbrook, his generosity, his love of baseball, Frank Sinatra, gambling at casinos and his wisecracking humor.
He is survived by his children: Catherine Hosking (Kenneth) of Greenville, Christine Vega (Peter) of Middletown, Connie Mitchell of Otisville, Carol Mitchell of Middletown, John Mitchell and Scott Mitchell, both of Middletown. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Matthew (Kristen), Danielle (Adam), Stefanie (Ray), Alexis and Derek as well as seven great-grandchildren: Liam, Corbin, Isabella, Ava, Mason, Anthony and Abigail.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17th at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, with a Firematic service at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18th at the funeral home with burial following with Military Honors in the family plot in Hillside Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. [email protected]
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019