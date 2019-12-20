|
|
John Deyo
July 18, 1956 - December 19, 2019
Middletown, NY
On December 19, 2019, Our Lord said to John, "Your service here on earth is done, my son, come home with me to rest". John died peacefully at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63 years old.
John was born on July 18, 1956 to Eugene and Laura (Johnson) Deyo in Cornwall, NY. He grew up in Newburgh and graduated from NFA. John worked for many years as a chemist for Fleurchem in Middletown.
Survivors include the love of his life, Denise Wagner; his two beautiful daughters whom he was so proud of, Lauren and Erika Deyo; his step-daughter, Kimberly Forman and her husband, Jason; sister, Peggy Romer and her husband, George; niece, Antionette Ellis and her husband, Gene and nephew, Louie Logiudice. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, all of his beautiful grandchildren, who he adored so much: Sofia, Bella, Ava, Charles, Nicholas, Michael and Ryan. All of his friends are also like his family, John was a friend of Bill W.
John is predeceased by his sister, Jeannie Loguidice, brother, Eugene Deyo and sister-in-law, Mary Deyo.
Although we may no longer see John physically, we believed he has left an indelible mark on all of us lucky enough to have known him. John would want us to find comfort in knowing he is free from pain and home with his Heavenly Father. John was an extraordinary man; he was full of life, love and compassion. He was such a beautiful soul and his love had no bounds.
We need to thank Dr. Robert Dinsmore, his oncologist from CRHC, along with his wonderful staff at the Infusion Center. They are all very dedicated and caring. Also many thanks to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties West team, his wonderful nurses Heather G #1 and Heather #2, aid Kathleen who helped John and his family through this difficult time with such love and dignity.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Celebration of John Deyo's Life will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, on Sunday evening, Fr. Dennis Nikolic will officiate. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019