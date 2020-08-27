1/1
John E. "Johnny Love" Barrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Barrett "Johnny Love"
July 27, 1970 - August 23, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
John Edward Barrett, a lifelong resident of Bloomingburg, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a long illness. He was 50.
The son of the late William Barrett and Edith Lowe, he was born July 27, 1970 in Middletown.
John had a passion for life, especially antique cars, trucks and mechanical work. His sarcastic, witty sense of humor, and his love of life will be greatly missed.
He leaves behind his mother, Edith Lewis; his lifelong companion, Janet Cram; daughters, Sandra and Amber; sons, John and Justin; several grandchildren; sisters, Billie Jo and Stacy; brother, Michael; stepsisters, Tina and Donna; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Jeanette; stepdad, Peewee; and nephew, Cody.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on a later date
Memorial contributions can be made to http://gofundme.com/f/john-barrett-quotjohnny-lovequot-039s-donation-fund
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved