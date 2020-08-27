John E. Barrett "Johnny Love"
July 27, 1970 - August 23, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
John Edward Barrett, a lifelong resident of Bloomingburg, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a long illness. He was 50.
The son of the late William Barrett and Edith Lowe, he was born July 27, 1970 in Middletown.
John had a passion for life, especially antique cars, trucks and mechanical work. His sarcastic, witty sense of humor, and his love of life will be greatly missed.
He leaves behind his mother, Edith Lewis; his lifelong companion, Janet Cram; daughters, Sandra and Amber; sons, John and Justin; several grandchildren; sisters, Billie Jo and Stacy; brother, Michael; stepsisters, Tina and Donna; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Jeanette; stepdad, Peewee; and nephew, Cody.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on a later date
Memorial contributions can be made to http://gofundme.com/f/john-barrett-quotjohnny-lovequot-039s-donation-fund
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com