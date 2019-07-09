|
|
John E. Decker
March 20, 1930 - July 8, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
John E. Decker a lifelong resident of the area passed away peacefully at his home on Monday July 8, 2019. He was 89. The son of the late Adrian V. Decker and Ida L. Boardman Decker, he was born on March 20, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA.
John served his country from 1948-1951 in the US Army and later was a Heavy Equipment Operator with Local 825 Operating Engineers in New Jersey. Along with being a member of Local 825, John was a longtime member of the Shawangunk Reformed Church, an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 37 and member of the Pine Bush VFW.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jean at home, his son, James Decker at home, one brother, Howard Decker and his wife, Carol of Pine Bush, one sister, Doris Hayden of New Jersey. John is further survived by several nieces and nephews and is predeceased by his son, Stephen Decker and his brother, Robert A. Decker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush NY 12566. Funeral services will be offered on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk, 1166 Hoagerburgh Road, Wallkill, NY 12589.
Burial will take place in the family plot at Bruynswick Rural Cemetery. To leave an condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 9 to July 10, 2019