John E. DeWitt Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. DeWitt, Sr.
January 4, 1931 - June 3, 2020
Kerhonkson, NY
John E. DeWitt Sr. passed away on June 3, 2020 at the Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility after a short stay.
John was born on January 4, 1931 in Ellenville, NY; he was the son of the late Herbert in Lavilla DeWitt. John attended Ellenville High School, served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Eastern Correctional Facility where he worked as an Assistant Stationary Engineer at the central heating plant after 37 years.
John enjoyed carpentry work, especially building the family cabin at Cape Pond. He served on the Board of Directors of Cape Pond Inc. for several years.
John was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Terwilliger DeWitt; brothers, Robert DeWitt and Herbert DeWitt Jr.; and sister, Irene Kortright.
Surviving are his daughter, Patricia DeWitt of Kerhonkson; son, John E. DeWitt Jr. of Slingerlands; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Animals for Adoption, 4628 Route 209, Accord, NY 12404. This is the shelter where we adopted Sky. Sky was a big part of dad's life.
Due to the COVID-19 burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, 30 42nd. St., Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to John's family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved