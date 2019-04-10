|
John E. Hallock
June 17, 1946 - April 9, 2019
Robbinsville, NJ
John E. Hallock 72 of Robbinsville, NJ died Tuesday April 9th at University Medical Center of Princeton, NJ.
Born in Morristown, NJ, Mr. Hallock lived in Sullivan County, NY, New Brunswick, NJ and Princeton Boro, NJ before moving to Robbinsville 42 years ago.
He was a employed by the Chapin School, Princeton, NJ for 26 years as a teacher, retiring in 2005.
He was active in living history events, presenting demonstrations and lectures of Colonial and Civil War History to senior groups, churches and schools.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert C. and Doris (Estler) Hallock and his brother-in-law Vernon C. Clark.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years Virginia (Homberger) Hallock, his son Robert E. of Ashburn, VA and his sister Carolyn A. Clark of Waynesboro, VA.
A funeral service will be held Sunday April 14th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg, NJ.
Burial will be in a cemetery in Eldred, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Mr. Hallock may be made to the Chapin School at www.chapinschool.org or the American Battlefield Trust at www.battlefields.org or to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation at www.history.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019