John E. Martin, Sr.
February 27, 1933 - August 3, 2019
South Blooing Grove, NY
John E. Martin Sr. passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 at his home in South Blooming Grove, NY. He was 86 years old. Son of the late Andrew Campbell Martin and Marion Evans, he was born February 27, 1933 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John was an Art Preparer for the Whitney Museum in New York, NY. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons in Scotland as well as a member of the British Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Florence at home; daughter, Christine Martin and her husband, David Rutherford of Glasgow, Scotland; and grandchild, Dana Martin. He is predeceased by his son, John E. Martin Jr.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019