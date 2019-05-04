|
John E. Morgan
July 20, 1939 - May 2, 2019
Walden, NY
John E. Morgan of Walden, NY passed away on Friday, May 2, 2019. The son of the late Daniel and Catherine Rynn Morgan, he was born on July 20, 1939 in VerPlank, NY. He was 79 years old. He was a retired employee for IBM, East Fishkill, NY. John was the widower of the late Joyce Morgan. He was an Air Force veteran having served during the Viet Nam War. He was also a member of the Walden Fire Dept., the VerPlank Fire Dept. and the Walden VFW.
Survivors are his son, Sean Morgan and his wife, Kathleen of Slate Hill; daughters: Mary Rodgers and her husband, John of Pine Bush and Michele Bray and her husband, John of Walden; brother, James Morgan and his wife, JoAnn of Albany; sister, Jane Fuchs of VerPlank, grandchildren: Danielle, Anthony, Michele, Kevin, Joycelyn and Daniel; great-grandchildren, P.J. and Adelia; several nieces and nephews. Along with his wife, Joyce, he was predeceased by his son, Daniel and several brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home,39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9th at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019