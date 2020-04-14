|
John E. Russell
October 7, 1946 - April 10, 2020
Unionville, NY
John E. Russell, age 73 of Unionville, NY, passed away April 10, 2020 peacefully. He was born October 7, 1946 in Sussex, NJ.
John was predeceased by his parents, John A. and Bertha Rome Russell. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Jo Anne Sutton and son, Jason S. Russell.
John graduated from Sussex High School in 1964 and spent most of his life doing what he loved, farming. He ran Kovacs Farm in Westtown for many years. He also worked at Sussex High School until his retirement.
John is survived by his daughter, Shari Russell Bailey (Barry) of Greenville, NY; grandchildren: Erica Laird (Matthew) of Middletown, Kyle Laird (Nicole) of Greenville, NY, Jenna Laird (John) of Plattekill, NY, GinaMarie Russell of Manhattan, NY; siblings: Sharon Kardos (John) of Sussex, NJ, Jeanette Hovey (John) of Sussex, NJ, Bruce Russell (Pamela) of Sussex, NJ, Dwayne Russell (Paula) of Sussex, NJ, Joann Russell of Cuddebackville, NY, Carl Russell (Dawn) of Sussex, NJ; great grandson, Aiden J. Laird of Greenville, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020