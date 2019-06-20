|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc.
|
239 Quassaick Ave., (Rte 94)
|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc.
|
239 Quassaick Ave., (Rte 94)
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Francis of Assisi Church
|
John Edward Brady Jr.
1946 - 2019
John Edward Brady Jr. of Newburgh, NY, a retired Police Lieutenant for the City of Newburgh Police Department and an area resident for 60 years, passed away on June 17, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. He was 73.
John was the son of the late John Edward Brady Sr. and Margaret Gertrude Brady. He was born on April 25, 1946 in Ashland, PA. He was a member of the City of Newburgh Patrolmen's Benevolent Association (Past President), the Police Superior Officer's Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Retired Police Officer's Association of New York, Inc., and a member of the Franciscan Order.
John was a loving husband, father and grandfather who treasured spending time with his family. He loved animals, especially his Golden Retrievers, Emily and Sadie. He was a true American Patriot who traveled the country to savor its natural beauty. He and his wife visited nearly every U.S. National Park. He loved America's pastime and was a lifelong dedicated Boston Red Sox fan who attended Fenway Park regularly. He was an active member of the Hudson Valley Community. He graduated from Washingtonville High School and then served 23 years with the City of Newburgh Police Department. He was an active participant of the Catholic Church and a member of the Franciscan Order. He continued to serve his community as a Security Officer for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District where he sadly died in the line of duty of natural causes at Gardnertown Elementary School early this week.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Mary Brady; two sons, Michael K. Brady and Ryan John Brady; two grandchildren, Hailey Brady and Connor Brady; sisters: Margaret Guido, Iris Rountree, and Eileen Litts; four nieces and three nephews
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday June 21 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc. 239 Quassaick Ave., (Rte 94) New Windsor, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh with Father William Damroth and Father William Scafidi officiating. Burial will follow in a local cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019
