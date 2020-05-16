John Edward Bushell
September 8, 1928 - May 13, 2020
Cornwall, NY
John Edward Bushell of Beaverdam Lake, Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. He passed away after a ten year battle with kidney disease, during which he remained remarkably active. John was 91 years old.
The son of George Bushell and Isabella (Mahoney) Bushell, John was born on September 8, 1928 Bronx, NY.
John honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After being stationed in Virginia Beach, he served aboard the USNS General M. L. Hersey in Greenland, where he assisted with the construction of Thule Air Base.
John was a retired Building Manager for Columbia University Department of Institutional Real Estate, New York, NY. Before working for Columbia University, John enjoyed a lengthy career as an Auto Mechanic. He had a life-long passion for cars, following in the footsteps of his father, who had trained as an auto mechanic in England during the early days of automotive engineering.
John is survived by his loving wife: Carol A. (Bowen) Bushell at home; his daughter: Catherine A. Bushell and her husband Farid Mounji of Jersey City, NJ. He also leaves behind nieces: Jacqueline, Amy, Molly and Katie; and nephews: George, Paul, James and Philip. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brothers: Robert and Donald Bushell; and his sister: Doris Bushell.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), memorial services for John will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY. When restrictions have been lifted, a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, Cornwall, NY. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
