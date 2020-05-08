John Edward Polanis
1951 - 2020
John Edward Polanis
June 18, 1951 - May 6, 2020
Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
The Lord called him home to rest after a battle with AML. He put up a good fight, but was simply too tired to continue the marathon.
While John had lived in the South for over thirty-five years and had become a transplant Texan (y'all), as soon as he would cross the Mason Dixon line heading back to his beloved New York, "You's Guys" was an automatic switch. John loved talking about his years growing up in Port Jervis. Among the many childhood memories John shared with us, his childhood friends and Christmas holidays with his family were his favorites.
Those who knew him best, would know that even in his last days in the hospital, he continued to cause havoc and draw a crowd and never lost his sense of humor.
While John loved and was proud to be a New Yorker, he has chosen to remain in the South with his Texas family.
John is preceded in death by his father John Joseph Polanis, mother, Nora Stevens Polanis and brother, Joseph Polanis.
John is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Nora. Sons, Tim, Andy, Carlos and daughter, Sally. Twelve grandchildren whom he loved dearly and numerous other family. He will be dearly missed.
"I Did It My Way"
Services will be at Klein Funeral Homes – CyFair – Northwest, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065 – 832-678-3900. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8th, with Rosary at 7 p.m. Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
MAY
8
Rosary
7:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
MAY
9
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Thinking of you Nora.

Edward , EJ, Amelia, Catalina & Patrica Tello
Patricia Tello
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Thinking of the Polanis family during this time and remembering Johns witty spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Nora.
Palani and Sarah Avila
Sarah Avila
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Mr. John and Nora welcomed our daughter with wide opened arms
And accepted us as part of family,
We Will certainly miss Mr John,
Family Times will certainly be
Different without Mr. John.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. R: And let perpetual light shine upon him.....May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Robert and Rita Marquez
Family
May 8, 2020
Condolences to the family. May the love of family and friends be a measure of comfort during this time of heart ache and grief. Prayers and blessings.
In loving memory,
Linda and Fermin
Linda Olivarez
Family
May 8, 2020
So sorry for you loss.
Clay Ownby
