John Edward Polanis

June 18, 1951 - May 6, 2020

Formerly of Port Jervis, NY

The Lord called him home to rest after a battle with AML. He put up a good fight, but was simply too tired to continue the marathon.

While John had lived in the South for over thirty-five years and had become a transplant Texan (y'all), as soon as he would cross the Mason Dixon line heading back to his beloved New York, "You's Guys" was an automatic switch. John loved talking about his years growing up in Port Jervis. Among the many childhood memories John shared with us, his childhood friends and Christmas holidays with his family were his favorites.

Those who knew him best, would know that even in his last days in the hospital, he continued to cause havoc and draw a crowd and never lost his sense of humor.

While John loved and was proud to be a New Yorker, he has chosen to remain in the South with his Texas family.

John is preceded in death by his father John Joseph Polanis, mother, Nora Stevens Polanis and brother, Joseph Polanis.

John is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Nora. Sons, Tim, Andy, Carlos and daughter, Sally. Twelve grandchildren whom he loved dearly and numerous other family. He will be dearly missed.

"I Did It My Way"

Services will be at Klein Funeral Homes – CyFair – Northwest, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065 – 832-678-3900. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8th, with Rosary at 7 p.m. Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th.



