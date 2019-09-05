|
John Edward Talmadge "Eddie"
July 21, 1955 - September 4, 2019
Monticello, NY
John "Eddie" Talmadge of Monticello, NY and a long time resident of the area died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was 64.
He was born July 21, 1955 in Rome, NY, the son of the late Benjamin Charles Talmadge and the late Philamenia Irene Morgan Talmadge.
Eddie married his husband and life partner of 27½ years, Neil P. Foley in October of 2011.
In the past he worked at A&W in Port Jervis before starting his own landscaping business.
Eddie was a member of the Chester and Poughkeepsie Gay & Lesbian Support Groups.
A family statement read: Eddie was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend. He took great pride in his craft of landscaping, creating works of beauty with his own two hands.
Surviving are his loving husband and life partner, Neil P. Foley; seven brothers: David Talmadge and his wife, Marie, Benjamin Talmadge, Richard Talmadge and his wife, Mary, Roland Talmadge and his wife, Veronica, George Talmadge and his wife, Karyn, Lee Talmadge and his husband, Joe, Victor "Bucky" Talmadge and his wife, Barbara; three sisters: Shirley Ruzanski, Rose Brenner and her husband, Ken, Linda Gerwer and her husband, David; sister-in-law: Debra Foley; also many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters: Philamenia Howey, Delores Conklin, Marie Eck and Nettie Talmadge.
Friends and family may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Chris Boyd officiating. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, 2019