John Eric Evans
July 11, 1966 - September 24, 2109
Port Jervis, NY
John Eric Evans, age 53 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away tragically Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY. He was born on July 11, 1966 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of John E. Evans, Sr. and the late Mae Harris Evans.
Eric proudly served our country from 1984 - 1991 with the United States Army. Eric married Nyoka "Nike" Evans who survives in Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by his sons: Jahmal Evans of Salinas, CA, Jacquon Evans of Los Angeles, CA and Julian Evans; his father, John E. Evans, Sr. of New York City, NY; his sisters: Rita N. Evans-Lawrence, and Ava G. Evans; his nieces, Tiffany G. Campbell and Natasha K. Smith. Inurnment will take place on Friday, October 4th at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY with military honors. Dennis Sloan will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019