|
|
John Ernest Brown
May 29, 1932 - October 12, 2019
Westtown, NY
John Ernest Brown died peacefully after a short illness on October 12, 2019; his family was by his side.
John was the son of the late Cecile and Ernest Brown; he was born in Chantilly, France on May 29, 1932. In time, the family moved to Fontainebleau, France. John then spent his formative childhood years in Nazi occupied France. He was 13 years old when France was liberated. John and his mother left France to come to the USA and arrived in New York on December 23, 1949 to start a new life.
John met the love of his life, the late Kathleen (Oles) Brown. They dated for a short time before he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Korea from 1952-1954 with the 24th Infantry Division, earning a Bronze Star. When he returned home, he married Kathleen and together they raised a family.
He was a certified Michelin Tire recapping foreman and worked at Al's Tire Service in Middletown, NY. He was in their employ for over 30 years. He then worked for Performance Tread in Rockland County, Middletown Savings Bank and lastly the Chester Union School. He retired to care for his ailing wife.
John and Kathleen loved to travel, with Las Vegas being their favorite vacation spot. John especially loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for being the first on the dance floor and never letting his partner's feet touch the floor.
John is survived by his loving daughters, Jean Lamando and her husband, Frank of Westtown, NY, Michelle McDonald and her husband, Douglas of Greenville, NY; three grandchildren, Anita Rambarose and her husband, Michael of Portland, CT, Toni-Ann Nekvapil and her husband, Edward of Greenville, and Ryan McDonald of Coventry, RI; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Alexis, Austin, Ashton, Michael and Madelyn; two nephews, Patrick Oles and his wife, Beverly and Daniel Oles; one great niece, Jennifer Oles and great nephew, Bradford Oles.
John was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Brown; his sister, Lousie Oles and brother-in-law, Preston Oles.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. An American Legion Service will be led by George Smith from Post 1607 on Thursday evening.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with Military honors will take place at Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send a memorial contribution to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12596.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019