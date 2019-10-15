|
|
John F. Hart, Jr.
January 19, 1961 - October 11, 2019
New York, NY
John F. Hart, Jr., 58 of New York, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2019. He was the son of John F. Hart Sr. and Aldina G. Hart, born January 19, 1961 in Middletown, New York.
He was a graduate of Valley Central High School and SUNY Oneonta. He was self-employed as a master carpenter, whose craftsmanship adorns the homes of many of his friends and family. In addition to being a skilled craftsman, he loved spending time in the Adirondacks, fishing, canoeing, and camping. His family, especially his nieces and nephews, will miss him deeply.
Survivors include his mother, Aldina; sisters, Theresa Hart Geraghty and her husband, Paul of Haddam CT, Jane Hart Tucker and her husband, Harold of Sleepy Hollow NY; brother, Joseph Hart and his wife, Mariane of Hebron CT; nieces and nephews, Matthias Geraghty, Peter Geraghty, Emma Tucker, Jacqueline Hart and David Hart. He is also survived by maternal aunts, one paternal uncle and numerous cousins. He spent the last happy years of his life with the love of his life, Darcy Sutter, and their new Golden Retriever, Stella.
Known by many as an exceptionally kind man, John lived with the truest intent to support people, and to love his family and friends.
He was predeceased by father, John F. Hart Sr. and nephew, Andrew Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Cloudsplitter Foundation in his memory. (See cloudsplitter.org)
Arrangements will be made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors/Overhiser Funeral Home. For directions or condolences visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019