John F. Hufcut
May 21, 1946 - July 2, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
John F. Hufcut of Bloomingburg, NY passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. He was 73. John lived his life with purpose and passion and did not waste one minute of any day especially the last nine years of his journey. Born May 21st, 1946 in Middletown, NY to Sherrill and Irene Hufcut he enjoyed life growing up on the Hufcut Farm in Circleville. John was a jack of all trades and a true craftsman with talent most were envious of. He was an incredible carpenter and fabricator. Weather it was wood, metals, fiber glass or plastic if you wanted it made he could make it and never gave up until he accomplished the project.
In his younger years John raced dragsters at Dover Speedway from 1962 to 1967 with several wins. From 1965 to 1971 John raced snowmobiles for Pine Bush Equipment at local places such as Walnut Mtn., Crispell Elementary, and in Wurtsboro etc. He met one of his biggest heroes, Mario Andretti at Walnut Mtn. John was always fast on a snowmobile weather it was on the track or trails and In his mid 50s and even early 60s most people including men in their 20s could not keep up with John on the snowmobile trails. He would ride so fast and so far he could make some grown men cry. Hobbies included working in his shop, snowmobiling with his friends and family, spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling and going to one of his favorite places, Norridgewok in Beaver River NY in the summer and winter months.
John was one of the founders and owners of Windows and Doors Inc. in Wayne NJ, proudly partnered with true friend, Phil McCutchen from 1991 until 2018 when he decided to sell his shares in the business and retire. Retirement lasted all of 21 hours and John went back to work as an employee doing what he loved, sales. He worked up until Monday July 1st one day before his passing.
Survivors include his sons, Chris Hufcut and wife, Dinah of Greenville NY, and Mark Hufcut and wife, Tammy of Bloomingburg, NY; daughter, Sarah Thomas and husband, Mickey of Cumming GA; grandchildren: Mickey Thomas and Bailey Thomas of Cumming GA, Emily Cartright and husband, John (both currently serving the United States Army), Zachary Hufcut of Bloomingburg, NY, and Madilyn Thomas and Teddy Thomas of Cumming GA; cousins, John and Kathy Hufcut; recently found brothers, Al Heisley and Roger Wesser and families.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date at 26 Grandview Dr., Bloomingburg, NY 12721 (Johns Shop and legacy where so many were brought close together)
In lieu of flowers John requested donations be made to and Shriners Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 6, 2019