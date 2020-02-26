|
John F. Pogozelski Sr.
April 27, 1935 - February 22, 2020
Middletown, NY
John F. Pogozelski Sr., beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ellenville Regional Hospital at 84 years old. He was born on April 27, 1935 in Shamokin, PA to John J. and Mary Pogozelski.
The most important thing in his life was his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for sports. He grew up playing baseball, football, and basketball, and as an adult he spent many hours coaching his children and others in the community. Later in life bowling became one of his favorite pastimes. He owned a pro shop and gave countless lessons to aspiring bowlers.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara at home; his sisters, Dolores and Sandra; his children: Judith Sustack, John Pogozelski Jr., John Larson, Kathleen McElroy, Steven Pogozelski, Daniel Larson, Lori Hogancamp, Jason Pogozelski, Robin Grant, their spouses, 23 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wives, Charlotte Kaywood and Rose Pogozelski.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Ellenville Regional Hospital for their excellent care and compassion and to the LVAD team of Westchester Medical Center for gifting John with three extra years of life.
Friends and Family may gather from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st at Family of Faith Lutheran Church, 240 Midland Lakes Road, Middletown. A Memorial Service will take place at 4 p.m. followed by a time of fellowship.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020