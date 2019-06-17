|
|
John Fernez
November 26, 1929 - June 15, 2019
Monroe, NY
John Fernez passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home in Monroe, NY. He was 89 years old. Son of the late Umberto and Rose Marino Fernez, he was born November 26, 1929 in Bronx, NY.
John was an Actuary for the State of New York in Manhattan, NY. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his sons; John Fernez, Jr. and his wife, Virginia of CT, Dennis and his wife, Lori of Babylon, NY, Raymond and his wife, Michelle of Sugarloaf, NY, Richard and his wife, JoAnn of Monroe, NY, his daughters; Lisa Fernez of Nyack, NY, Linda Fernez of Woodridge, NJ, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Helen.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19th with a service in the funeral beginning at 7:15 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home officiated by Rev. Paul Thompson. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to ,P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019