John Frances Ross
11-15-69 - 10-6-19
St. Petersburg, Florida
John Frances Ross III, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home in St. Petersburg, FL. He was 49 years old.
John was a Chef by trade. He attended Middletown High School. He spent the last 25 years in and around the state of Florida.
John is survived by his parents John F Ross II of Montgomery, NY and Gloria J Cummiskey of Middletown, NY, his sister Naomi Forter of Bloomingburg, NY, sister Holly Swenson of Middletown, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
