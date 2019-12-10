|
Mullarkey—John Francis, 83, of Middletown, NY died on December 10, 2019 at ORMC. VISIT: 6-8pm on Thurs, Dec. 12th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Ave, Middletown, NY 10940. MASS: 10am on Fri, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. Albert's Chapel at the National Shrine of our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carmelite Drive, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial with Military honors to follow in Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY. Full obit in Thursday's paper.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019