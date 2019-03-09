|
|
John Francis "Duke" Novak
March 7, 2018
Middletown, NY
John Francis "Duke" Novak of Middletown, NY, passed away at Orange Regional Medical Center on Thursday, March 7, 2018 at the age of 78.
In September, he celebrated his 50-year wedding anniversary with his wife Starr, whom he loved and adored endlessly. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children: Jill Kouri, of Chicago, IL; Julie Novak of New Paltz, NY, and Steven Novak of Yellow Springs, OH; his brother, Edmund M. and sister-in-law, Mary Novak of Connecticut; grandchildren: Sophia and Joey Kouri and John and Josie Novak; two nephews: Scott and Ryan Novak; and grand-nieces and nephews: Rebecca, Brandon, Katrina, Erin, Jessica, Brooke, Ashley and Benjamin. He was predeceased by his nephew, Todd Novak.
John grew up in West Hartford, CT and was a graduate of Hall High School where he was a star athlete in basketball and baseball. He had an exuberant personality and incredible sense of humor and went on to have a long and successful career as Director of Labor Relations at Yellow Freight Corporation, retiring in 2008.
He loved golfing, rib eye steaks, telling jokes and spending time with family and friends. He had a mile-wide smile, infectious laugh, unforgettable presence and huge heart that filled up a room. Whether you knew him for five minutes, five years or five decades, he made a lasting impression.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019