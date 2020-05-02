John G. Maroney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. Maroney Sr.
May 8, 1928 - May 1, 2020
Montgomery, NY
John G Maroney, Sr., a longtime resident of Montgomery passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was 91 years old.
He enjoyed his 28 year retirement as a Fieldman for Eastern Milk Producers, Sealtest, Mueller Dairy and manager of a Creamery in Montgomery. He was a true farmer at heart and was well known in and around Montgomery as the "Mayor".
John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joan Maroney; son John "thumper" Maroney Jr. and his wife, Beth of Lowville, NY; daughter, Jackie "Sis" Bukovac and husband, Ron of Port Ewen, NY, daughter, Gwen "Gog" Osterhoudt and Jim of Montgomery, NY, daughter Dawn "Re-re" Kniffen and husband, Dave of Montgomery, son, Greg "Boo" Maroney and wife, Wilma; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved