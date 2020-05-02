John G. Maroney Sr.

May 8, 1928 - May 1, 2020

Montgomery, NY

John G Maroney, Sr., a longtime resident of Montgomery passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was 91 years old.

He enjoyed his 28 year retirement as a Fieldman for Eastern Milk Producers, Sealtest, Mueller Dairy and manager of a Creamery in Montgomery. He was a true farmer at heart and was well known in and around Montgomery as the "Mayor".

John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joan Maroney; son John "thumper" Maroney Jr. and his wife, Beth of Lowville, NY; daughter, Jackie "Sis" Bukovac and husband, Ron of Port Ewen, NY, daughter, Gwen "Gog" Osterhoudt and Jim of Montgomery, NY, daughter Dawn "Re-re" Kniffen and husband, Dave of Montgomery, son, Greg "Boo" Maroney and wife, Wilma; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store