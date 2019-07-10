|
John G. O'Dell Sr.
January 15, 1926 - July 3, 2019
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
John G. O'Dell Sr. of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, passed away on July 3, 2019 at home. He was 93 years old.
The son of the late Russell S. O'Dell of Highland Falls, and Bertha M. Fergusen of Cornwall, he was born on January 15, 1926 in Cornwall, NY.
John volunteered for Naval Service in 1944, choosing to serve rather than graduating from Cornwall High School. He proudly served his tour of duty as a Radioman on a minesweeper in the Pacific during World War II. Upon returning home, he married "Betty," the love of his life, beginning a 71 year adventure together.
He worked for the Firth Carpet Company, then went on to work as a printer's apprentice and printer at the Cornwall Press in Cornwall-on-Hudson until it closed in 1975. He then worked for the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson Highway Department until his retirement in 1987.
Known affectionately to his family as "Big Gramp", he shared his athletic and musical talents with his children. He took pride in being part of the six generations of O'Dells who have lived in the Cornwall community.
John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth M. O'Dell, at home; his sons, Russell A. O'Dell and John G. O'Dell, Jr.; his daughters, Debra J. Ramos and Alice E. Becker; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his eldest son, Arthur H. O'Dell and his grandson, James A. Becker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to which family and friends are welcome.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019