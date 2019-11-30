|
John George Sartori, Sr.
October 1, 1943 - November 28, 2019
Rock Tavern, New York
John G. Sartori Sr., 76, entered into rest at home surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late John and Ermina (Bazzini) Sartori, he was born in Cornwall, NY.
John will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, a devoted husband, and a great friend to many. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. John enjoyed good wine, great food, and making Nonno's pizza. He will be dearly missed.
John is survived by his loving wife, Angela (Camperlengo) Sartori; his children: Jessica Sartori-Bentivegna and husband Christopher, Jennifer Sartori and husband Robert, and John Sartori, Jr.; his sister, Joanne Bunnell and husband Charles; his grandchildren: Sara and Jack Tilley; and three nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Newburgh, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations on John's behalf may be sent to at . To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019