John "Jack" Geraghty
May 7, 1942 - Oct. 15, 2019
Haverstraw, NY
John "Jack" Geraghty, 77, of Haverstraw, NY (formerly of Monroe, NY) died October 15, 2019 at his home following a long-time illness. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 7, 1942, the son of the late John Francis Geraghty and Rita Elizabeth Beetz. Jack is survived by his wife of 19 years, Maureen (Facciola) Geraghty; two sons: Robert Geraghty and wife Amy Sandler of Port Jervis, NY, and William Geraghty and wife Raven of Valley Cottage, NY; one daughter: Kelly White and husband Christopher of Pine Bush, NY; two step-daughters: Kelly Douglass and husband Dumar of West Haverstraw, NY, and Alison Dickerson of Haverstraw, NY; and ten grandchildren: Kiera, Derrick, Jaia, Malakai, Isaiah, Zachary, Joshua, Mia, Natalia, and Philomena. Jack is predeceased by his daughter Colleen Geraghty. Jack worked for over twenty-five years for the New York City Board of Education. Upon his retirement, Jack spent several years working as a parking enforcement officer for the Village of Haverstraw – the Village he called home for the last 14 years of his life. When not at work, Jack always enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and was an avid sports fan. The family will receive visitors from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the George M. Holt Funeral Home, 50 New Main Street, Haverstraw, NY 10927. Prayer services will be at 4 PM with Father Madden officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019