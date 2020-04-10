|
John Gerard Tresch
October 13, 1942 - April 6, 2020
Middletown , NY
Middletown, NY resident John Tresch passed away at Orange Regional Medical Center on April 6, 2020 at the age of 77. John Tresch was born October 13, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Johanna Tresch.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Tresch of Middletown NY; his son, Michael Tresch and fianceé, Beth Conrow of North Caldwell NJ, his son, John Tresch of Middletown NY, his son, Edward Tresch of Middletown NY; his daughter, Pauline (Tresch) Allen and husband, Patrick Allen of Baldwinsville NY; his step son, Manuel Trossi of Middletown NY; two daughters-in-law, Dolores Rodriguez, and Tammy Tresch; his 12 grandchildren: Samantha DeGroat, Michael Tresch, JT Tresch, Brittany Tresch, Dominique Tresch, Mackenzie Tresch, Anthony Tresch, Hannah Tresch, Madison Tresch, Paige Tresch, Kameron Tresch, Kiann Allen; his three step grandkids: Marc Otto Conrow, Ethan Conrow, Kayla Conrow; and one great granddaughter, Naomi Rosario.
John was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Tresch; his mother, Johanna Tresch; his sisters, Blanch Tresch, Joan Tresch, Mary Tresch; and his brother, Joseph Tresch.
John was raised on a farm in Broadway, NJ. He learned from his father at an early age all the ins and outs of running a farm, building things from scratch, and just how to do anything handy himself. John was a loving, supportive husband and father. John enjoyed watching his daughter play softball, teaching his boys everything he had learned from his father, and anything that involved the family getting together. John took pride not only in supporting his family but also in the love he shared with his wife. He would have done anything and everything to make her happy because he cherished and loved her so dearly. He was a proud father of all his children. Outside of all this, John's true love lied with all his grandchildren. As much as he loved to see his own children his grandchildren were the joy, and light that lit up his life and made it worth living. One of his favorite things to do was ride his grandchildren around the yard in a tractor wagon until they fell asleep. Anyone that met or knew John would feel his infectious demeanor to help others, whomever it may be in need. He had a sense of humor that no one could ever deny. John would never say goodbye to family. He would only say "I love you, and I'll see you when I see you." So Pop, "we love you and we'll see you when we see you".
John Tresch worked for Orange and Rockland Utilities as a line supervisor for over 30 years. He was a Veteran of the US Navy. In the Navy he was a Petty Office Second Class who performed many duties but his main duty was a chef. John loved to cook not only in the Navy but also for his family gatherings and holidays.
John was an active member of the catholic church Mount Carmel, in Middletown, NY. He found comfort in the words of the Lord and would pray not only daily but several times a day.
At this time there will be no services, however at a later date and time there will be a service put together to celebrate John's Life.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020