Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loucks Funeral Home Inc
79 N Main St
Ellenville, NY 12428
(845) 647-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gordon "Green Eyes" Sims III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gordon "Green Eyes" Sims III Obituary
John Gordon Sims III "Green Eyes"
July 23, 1982 - January 10, 2020
Napanoch, NY
John Gordon Sims III, "Green Eyes" of Napanoch, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 37. John was born on July 23, 1982 in Brooklyn, NY; he was the son of John Gordon Sims Sr. and Sherry Hale.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by his children: John Joseph Sims, James Camren Stein and Emma Golab; his fiancé, Destini Peluso and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was predeceased by his brother, John Gordon Sims, Jr.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17th with a funeral service immediately following at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -