John Gordon Sims III "Green Eyes"
July 23, 1982 - January 10, 2020
Napanoch, NY
John Gordon Sims III, "Green Eyes" of Napanoch, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 37. John was born on July 23, 1982 in Brooklyn, NY; he was the son of John Gordon Sims Sr. and Sherry Hale.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by his children: John Joseph Sims, James Camren Stein and Emma Golab; his fiancé, Destini Peluso and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was predeceased by his brother, John Gordon Sims, Jr.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17th with a funeral service immediately following at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020