1/1
John H. Bisbing
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Bisbing
December 12, 1943 - November 22, 2020
Montgomery, NY
John H. Bisbing, age 76 of Montgomery, NY, passed away on November 22, 2020 at home with his loving family. The son of the late Robert E. and AnnaMae Wright Bisbing, he was born on December 12, 1943 in Nicholson, PA.
John worked as a technician for Verizon in Newburgh, NY for 35 years. He proudly served 6 years in the Army National Guard. John was a member of the Brick Church in Montgomery and was an avid hunter. Above all, John loved his family, especially his grandchildren and dogs, very much.
He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Eileen Bisbing at home; son, Robert E. Bisbing and his wife, Dina of Sorrento, FL; daughter, Michele M. Hernandez and her husband, Johnny of Peekskill, NY; sister, Ann Davis of Nyack, NY; grandchildren, Devin (Alex), Bradley, Zhenya, Maria and Victoria; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 27th and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to a charity of one's choosing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved