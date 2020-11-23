John H. Bisbing
December 12, 1943 - November 22, 2020
Montgomery, NY
John H. Bisbing, age 76 of Montgomery, NY, passed away on November 22, 2020 at home with his loving family. The son of the late Robert E. and AnnaMae Wright Bisbing, he was born on December 12, 1943 in Nicholson, PA.
John worked as a technician for Verizon in Newburgh, NY for 35 years. He proudly served 6 years in the Army National Guard. John was a member of the Brick Church in Montgomery and was an avid hunter. Above all, John loved his family, especially his grandchildren and dogs, very much.
He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Eileen Bisbing at home; son, Robert E. Bisbing and his wife, Dina of Sorrento, FL; daughter, Michele M. Hernandez and her husband, Johnny of Peekskill, NY; sister, Ann Davis of Nyack, NY; grandchildren, Devin (Alex), Bradley, Zhenya, Maria and Victoria; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 27th and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to a charity of one's choosing.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to a charity of one's choosing.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.