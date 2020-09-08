1/1
John H. Egbertson Jr.
1963 - 2020
John H. Egbertson, Jr.
February 12, 1963 - September 5, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
John H. Egbertson, Jr., age 57, of Port Jervis, entered into rest Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Port Jervis, NY. John was born February 12, 1963 in Goshen, NY. He is the son of the late John H. and the late Jean (Lee) Egbertson, Sr.
He was employed by Orange County DPW, Goshen, NY as a Driver. He was a 40 year member and past Captain of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Company No. 3 of the Goshen Fire Department as well as a member of their Benevolent Association. John was an avid Nascar fan.
He is survived by his son, Brandon and his wife, Kristen; his sister, Sue Ellen Hawker and her husband, Dave; and his two grandchildren, Rylee and Paisley.
He was predeceased by his wife, Donna and his parents, John H. and Jean Egbertson.
Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 10 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A firematic service will be held in the funeral home at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Dikeman Engine and Hose Company, 10 Dikeman Dr., Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Marjorie Vandebogart
Friend
