John H. "Jack" Quinn

January 7, 1935 - November 8, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

John Henry "Jack" Quinn of Los Angeles, California went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. He was 85 years old.

Jack left NY when he was 16 years old. He went into home building and worked on many homes to the stars, including his favorite star, Jeanette Mac Donald whom he became life-long friends with along with Leon Ames, Danny Thomas and the great composer, Igor Strawinsky. There were very few stars Jack did not meet over the years and as Danny Thomas once told him, you have pictures with more stars, Presidents, and sports figures than anyone in Hollywood. Jack had many good friends including Bill Braendel and Lynne Wilson of Los Angeles. Jack was successful in business and he was a generous supporter of St. Jude's.

Jack was born in Middletown, New York to William and Nicolena Meola Quinn on January 7, 1935.

Jack is the son of the pre-deceased William Quinn and Nicolena Meola Quinn; also pre-deceased by several brothers: William Quinn, Donald Quinn and sisters: Joan Quinn, Eleanor Quinn, Grace Quinn, and nephew, David Quinn.

Jack is survived by his brothers, Richard William Quinn of Middletown, NY and Robert Quinn and his wife, Maryann of Middletown, NY; nephews and nieces: Bruce Quinn and his wife, Brenda Quinn of Godfrey, NY, Tina Ross and her husband, Matthew Ross of Port Jervis, NY, Richard Quinn II of Middletown, NY and Gladys Quinn of Middletown; two great nieces, Tara Mullin and Tiffany Krawcyk of South Carolina and one great nephew, David Ross of Port Jervis, NY, also several great-great grand nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Noon, December 12th at Hillside Cemetery in Middletown, NY.

Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc.



